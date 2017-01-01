Hands free typing in Microsoft Office!

Dictate is an add-in for Microsoft Outlook, Word and PowerPoint.
Use state of the art speech recognition behind Cortana to convert speech to text.
Download for Office 32-bit *
For Office 64-bit click here *
Even if you have 64-bit Windows, your Office version, mostly likely, will be 32-bit.
* Most Office installations are 32-bit (default version). To find your Office version,
please open Word. Click on File menu, then Account and then About Word.
Minimum system requirements OS: Windows 8.1 or later, Office 2013 or later, .Net Framework 4.5.0 or later.
