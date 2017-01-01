 

Hands free typing in Microsoft Office!

Dictate is an add-in for Microsoft Outlook, Word and PowerPoint.

Use state of the art speech recognition behind Cortana to convert speech to text.

For Office 64-bit click here *

Even if you have 64-bit Windows, your Office version, mostly likely, will be 32-bit.

* Most Office installations are 32-bit (default version). To find your Office version, please open Word. Click on File menu, then Account and then About Word.

Minimum system requirements OS: Windows 8.1 or later, Office 2013 or later, .Net Framework 4.5.0 or later.

Features

  • Supports more than 20 languages for dictation
  • Real time translation to 60 languages
  • Commands like "new line", “stop dictation” and "enter" to give more control while dictating
  • Two modes of punctuations: Auto and manual for English
  • Visual feedback to indicate that speech is being processed

Commands Available (English)

  • New Line: Takes cursor to new line
  • Delete: Removes the last line you dictated
  • Stop Dictation: Terminates the dictation session
  • Full stop or period: Types period character (.)
  • Question mark: Types (?)
  • Open Quote: Types (“)
  • Close Quote: Types (”)
  • Colon: Types (:)
  • Comma: Types (,)